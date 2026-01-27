The Tumbling Paddies’ hit national TV

The Tumbling Paddies’ star just keeps rising, with the Fermanagh band wowing audiences across the country at the weekend ahead of their new tour.

Last Friday the local legends appeared on the set of the Late Late Show on RTE, with the six-piece band performing their new single ‘Closing Time’ live

Singing their praises ahead of the performance, presenter Patrick Kieity said, “Time now to raise the roof with Ireland’s greatest party band.

Advertisement

“They have sold out signs outside every gig they play – and the good news is that they’re coming to a stage near you.”

The Fermanagh men received a huge response from audiences at home, with hundreds taking to social media afterwards to post praise for their performance.

Their TV appearance comes as a very welcome bonus to their 2026 tour which is in full swing.

Having played in Derry on January 17 and Monaghan the day after; the Fermanagh band will come home for their next sold-out performance on Thursday at the Ardhowen Theatre.

Speaking ahead of the tour, manager Andy Cox said that the Fermanagh crowd are looking to expand UK wide.

“We’re flat out busy and we’re trying to conquer England, Scotland and Wales now,” Andy told the ‘Herald.

“We’re doing very well in Ireland so we’re trying to grow ourselves further. It’s a big step up, but one I felt that we had to take. We have to expand now.

Advertisement

“So far in the UK, it has been absolutely fabulous,” Andy added. “We haven’t had a bad night yet.

“We’re selling out areas where it wouldn’t be just Irish people, but people from England and Scotland at the gigs.”