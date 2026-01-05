Terrified couple confronted by men with bat and knives

Two men have appeared before a special court after allegedly threatening, assaulting and intimidating a couple who had previously reported one of them for theft from a charity shop.

Appearing by video-link from police custody were Desmond Michale Christopher Walmsley (40) and Anthony Clarke (27) whose addresses were given as no fixed abode Ballinamallard.

They are jointly charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a female, assaulting a male and having a baseball bat and a Stanley knife as weapons.

Walmsley is further charged with having a folding knife, intimidating the female knowing she was assisting in an investigation, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of blood.

When asked if they understood the charges Clarke said nothing, however Walmsley replied, “I understand them but I’m not happy with them.”

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

He explained shortly after 9am on January 2 police received a call from the complainants who were walking their dogs in Ballinamallard when a red Audi drew alongside them and sounded the horn.

Walmsley got out of the driver’s side and approached the couple before producing a knife from his waistband and threatening to slit the woman’s throat.

He then stated, “What’s your problem? Putting in a police statement over £200 from a charity shop.”

This was regarded as intimidation as the woman had reported Walmsley to police on December 11 when it is alleged entered a charity shop in Ballinamallard and “stole £200 and wrecked the place.”

Clarke then exited the car holding a Stanley knife and Walmsley, now armed with a baseball bat, threatened to “bash the couple’s heads in.”

The couple were terrified however the woman managed to record the interaction on her phone.

Walmsley and Clarke got back into the car and drove off, with police stopping them a short time later.

On being detained officers discovered Walmsley was wearing a stab vest and had a black folding knife on his person

As the details were being read Walmsley repeatedly shook his head, appeared shocked at the content and attempted to speak on several occasions until he was warned by District Judge Conor Heaney that, “The court does not need your running commentary.”

Clarke did not seek bail at this stage as an alternative address has not yet been found.

A defence solicitor advised Walmsley was applying for bail which was opposed by police.

The officer said there were concerns as it appears, “Went out of his way to prepare for the incident by wearing body armour and equipped with a baseball bat to target someone who has made a report to police about him.”

The court heard Walmsley has a short but relevant record for threatening behaviour and criminal damage and “There is a risk of witness interference and further offending,” said the officer.

“This escalated from a matter in a shop to weapons being brought onto the streets and people being threatened for engaging with police. My concern is, where will that go next?”

A defence solicitor however contended risks could be managed with appropriate conditions including exclusion from Ballinamallard.

He suggested an address at Main Street, Maguiresbridge with Walmsley’s wife willing to act as surety.

Acknowledging the charges are very serious Judge Heaney decided bail could be granted which he set at £500 along with a £500 surety.

In addition, Walmsley is banned from contacting the complainants and must not enter Ballinamallard.

He must travel only as a passenger in any private vehicle

The case will return to court on January 21.