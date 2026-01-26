Teenager arrested after car chase ends in Fermanagh

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a weekend car chase from Omagh to Maguiresbridge.

Police officers, who eventually used a stinger device to bring the car to a stop, found a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs in the vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers were conducting routine patrols at the weekend when they attempted to stop a vehicle presenting as uninsured in the Tattymoyle Road area at around 11pm on Saturday night.

“The driver of the vehicle, a black VW Passat, did not stop for police when signalled to do so, instead, making off at speed.

“This resulted in a police pursuit involving specially trained officers from both Omagh and Enniskillen districts which culminated in the deployment of a stinger device.

“The car was brought to a halt in the Maguiresbridge area, with a subsequent vehicle search uncovering a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, with an approximate value of £10,000.

“A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

“He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries. Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1581 of 24/01/26.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “The devastating impact of the drugs trade on communities, families and children is well documented. However, together, we can stop it and I would appeal for anyone with any information about drug-dealing in their local area to please pass on this information to police.”