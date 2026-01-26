Teenager admits setting his parents’ house on fire

A teenager accused of setting his parents’ home on fire was seen ‘laughing and clapping’ as the blaze took hold, a court was told today.

Terence Maughan (19), whose address was given as no fixed abode, is accused of committing the offence last Friday, January 23, at Crannog Way in Dungannon with intent to endanger life.

The court was told the case is aggravated by domestic abuse.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court police received a report of arson from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who advised it was an extensive blaze.

On arrival, the house was well alight with a large amount of smoke around it.

It was established there were two points of ignition – one in a bedroom and the other in the kitchen.

The fire engulfed the house and the detective advised its close proximity to other properties put members of the public at risk.

Officers spoke to Maughan’s parents who, while not in the house at the time of the fire, believed he had caused the blaze after an argument earlier in the day.

The detective said Maughan was witnessed standing outside the property looking at the fire ‘while laughing and clapping’.

He was arrested a short time later and when searched was found to be in possession of a lighter.

During interview, he admitted starting the fire in the kitchen and bedroom by spraying an aerosol can over surfaces and igniting them with the lighter.

He told police he was intoxicated after drinking alcohol all day and ‘thought it was funny at the time but then realized it was stupid and reckless’.

Maughan expressed apologies to his parents, but as the interview drew to a close he shouted, “Oh man!” and laughed.

Objecting to bail, the detective pointed to a significant domestic abuse history against the parents, and this was the fourth incident this month alone.

“He was given a Community Resolution Notice on 3 January for damaging the house which he has now set alight and was dealt with by caution for assaulting his father”, said the detective.

In addition, Maughan is on bail for another assault on his father last week and is due in court next month for driving offences.

“Both parents are extremely afraid of the defendant and are concerned these incidents will continue to escalate,” said the detective

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said Maughan had returned to live with his parents having previously resided in Newry and that address remains open to him for release.

It was contended this would put some distance between Maughan and his parents and he could be banned from entering Dungannon along with any other conditions the court felt necessary.

Mr Faloon stressed Maughan was aware his parents were not in the house when it was set alight.

But District Judge Alana McSorley refused the bail application.

“There is a significant domestic violence history and I consider the defendant presents a very real risk to both his parents.”

Maughan was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on February 11.