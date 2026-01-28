Teen denies alleged burglary of Enniskillen GAA club

A TEENAGER has denied breaking in to an Enniskillen GAA club.

The youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons – made his plea at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with burglary with intent to cause damage to Brewster Park GAA Stadium, allegedly occurring on November 12.

When asked, the teenager entered a not guilty plea to the offence.

The teenager also has two cases involving alleged criminal damage, which is denied, and two alleged thefts in which no plea has been entered yet.

As part of proceedings, District Judge Alana McSorley why he was not attending school.

The teen said that he had missed arranged meetings but wanted to return to school.

Judge McSorley adjourned the case until February 10 for an update on cases and to fix a date for a contested hearing.