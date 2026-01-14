Surprising Fermanagh link to famous murders revealed

A FERMANAGH hero and his role in one of the most infamous chapters in Australian history it to be explored in a talk in Enniskillen this week.

Sligo author and history enthusiast Michael O’Connor will host a presentation on Edward “Ned” Kelly at Fermanagh House this Friday, January 16 at 7.30pm.

The presentation will focus on the murder of three Irish-born policemen by the notorious Australian bushranger at Stringybark Creek in the colony of Victoria on October 26, 1878.

Mr O’Connor said the event aimed to redress an imbalance in how the story has traditionally been told.

“I have chosen to do this as I wanted to tell the story of the three Irish born policemen who were murdered by Ned Kelly,” he said.

“The policemen have been forgotten and faded into public obscurity while their murderer has been elevated to hero and legend status.”

There is particular relevance for local audiences with the story of Fermanagh native Constable Hugh Bracken, who hailed from Drumgague.

Mr O’Connor highlighted his importance, “Hugh was instrumental in the arrest and capture of Ned Kelly at the Siege of Glenrowan, the most written about event in Australian history.”

He also confirmed that “a recent surprise discovery relating to Hugh Bracken will be revealed at the event.”

Mr O’Connor’s interest in the subject was first sparked during a visit to Australia in 2004.

“I was a Kelly fan at that time and visited Mansfield Cemetery where I saw the graves of the three murdered men,” he explained.

“Seeing Sligo emblazoned on the headstone of Constable Thomas Lonigan made me question the narrative of the Kelly story.”

That moment eventually led to the publication of his 510-page book, From Sligo to Stringybark.

“Twenty-one years later I eventually published the book,” Mr O’Connor said.

“It tells the story of the lead up to the murders, the murders themselves, the search for the Gang, the Siege of Glenrowan and the aftermath of these events.”

He added that the book also examines how “the participants in the events were almost entirely Irish born or of Irish descent.”

The event is open to everyone and is expected to appeal to anyone with an interest in Fermanagh history, local heritage and major historical events.