Surprise triplet lambs ring in the new year

The New Year began on a high note in the lambing shed, with the surprise arrival of healthy triplet lambs just before midnight on New Year’s Day.

After nearly a week of close monitoring by Mandy McQuade, the ewe finally went into labour at the last possible moment, delivering three lambs to kick off the farm’s 2026 maternity season.

The ewe had been scanned earlier expecting twins, so the arrival of a third lamb came as a welcome shock.

Both mother and lambs are doing well, making it a memorable and heartwarming start to the year on the farm.