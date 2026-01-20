Stormont politicians shown around Enniskillen hospital

MEMBERS of the Assembly’s Health Committee have visited the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) to meet staff and patients and learn more about the services provided.

The visit was led by Consultant Cardiologist Professor Monica Monaghan, who showed members the cardiac ward and imaging facilities, including CT and MRI scanning services.

Prof Monaghan said, “A significant proportion of patients attending the Emergency Department require admission to medical specialties such as cardiology, respiratory medicine and gastroenterology.

“The cardiac team treats a wide range of acute conditions, including heart attacks, abnormal heart rhythms, heart failure and valve disease.”

SWAH is one of only three hospitals in Northern Ireland providing cardiac MRI, with patients travelling from across the region to access the specialist service. The hospital supports both local patients and regional cardiac care.

Specialist pharmacist Laura Cox highlighted the role of medication support.

“Medication management plays a vital role in supporting patients with multiple conditions, helping to optimise treatment, reduce side effects and empower patients to manage their health more effectively,” she said.