Stormont hears of fears for Fermanagh economy

FERMANAGH politicians have struck out at Stormont’s revaluation of businesses, saying it has left the hospitality sector ‘in fear’.

Speaking to Stormont on Monday Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong called for the rates to be freezed.

“This system now effectively now taxes turnover instead of profit and it is doing so at the worst possible time,” she said.

“It is not just businesses; it is halls and community facilities are seeing sharp increases, threatening the very organisations that hold many of our towns and villages together.

Ms Armstrong continued, “The Finance Minister asked for a rates review. What we have instead is a revaluation that is driving fear, uncertainty and anger across the private and voluntary sector alike.

“I am calling on the Minister to urgently introduce a freeze on rates for 2026 and to finally deliver meaninful reform of a system that is clearly no longer fit for purpose.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine called for the Finance Minister to speak with local businesses and act following the draft rates re-evaluation.

Mrs Erskine said, “Hospitality businesses in Fermanagh and South Tyrone are the backbone of our local economy and vital to our tourism offering.

“Many of these family-run pubs, hotels and restaurants have already faced years of pressure from the pandemic, rising costs and workforce challenges.

“With pubs facing increases of around 57 per-cent and hotels up to 85 per-cent, many local businesses are warning that their individual rises could be even higher.

“For rural constituencies like ours, the impact will be especially severe.”