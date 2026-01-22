SOAS welcomes expansion of elective surgery at SWAH

HOSPITAL campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has welcomed a series of announcements about increased elective procedures being conducted at South West Acute Hospital.

A spokesperson for the group said, “While the decision does not address the three-year-long withdrawal of emergency surgery from the hospital, it will mean that elective surgery – where patients book in for a procedure – will expand.

“The second announcement from the Department of Health confirmed the ministerial ambition to do more orthopaedic procedures at the hospital (knee and hip replacements).

“This development is in line with the Roadmap for restoration of emergency surgery at SWAH launched by SOAS a year ago.

“The presence of additional surgeons will add surgical capacity and will increase the utilisation of the hospital.”

The campaign also welcomed the statement by constituency MLA Diana Armstrong that she will continue to seek the reinstatement of emergency general surgery at SWAH.

Donal O’Cofaigh, another spokesperson, said, “This week’s announcements are good news for SWAH, its workforce and our community.

“SWAH has huge untapped potential to contribute to help lower waiting lists for the whole of Northern Ireland.

“It is a world-class, modern hospital which should be viewed ambitiously from a ‘can-do’ perspective.

“Expanding the number of elective surgical procedures will be transformative for the lives of those waiting years for their operations, but the opportunities offered by SWAH as a regional elective hub will only be unlocked with the restoration of emergency surgery.

“Restoring 24-7 surgery to SWAH would not only vindicate our community’s right to life-saving health care in an emergency but could underpin an ambitious schedule of elective surgery. Post-operative bleeds or unexpected complications could be dealt with then and there without the patient having to be transferred to another hospital.

“All the pieces of the jigsaw need to be put together to realise the hospital’s huge potential.”

Alongside its legal challenge, the campaign continues to engage with health authorities and political leaders to seek a restoration of emergency surgery.

“Following on from its successful public meeting in Enniskillen last week, the campaign will be organising a major public demonstration at 3pm in the Diamond in Enniskillen on Sunday 8 February.

“SOAS is urging the public to support the demonstration and send the strongest possible signal to decision-makers that Fermanagh demands the restoration of meaningful access to life-saving surgery in an emergency.”