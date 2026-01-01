SOAS vows renewed campaign for services in 2026

HOSPITAL campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has said ‘2026 must be a year for delivery’ for the restoration of vital services in the local health service.

Following a busy and eventful year, the ever-growing campaign group plans to kick the new year off with a public meeting in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, SOAS secretary Helen Hamill noted 2025 had ended with a stark admission from the Western Trust, when the chairman of its board conceding it had always been ‘inevitable’ emergency general surgery (EGS) would not be returning to the SWAH.

“A newly commissioned service is now needed to deliver on our community’s basic health needs,” she said.

Looking to wider political developments, Ms Hamill continued, “The Stormont Executive is set to introduce its first three year budget – it is vital that this makes provision for our community’s basic rights.”

She concluded, “In the coming weeks SOAS will be launching a renewed campaign demanding equality and basic human rights for Fermanagh.

“We are holding a public meeting in the Westville Hotel on Tuesday January 13.

“Everyone needs to play a part and make sure that this new year is one of hope and real ambition for the future.”

SOAS is a volunteer-led campaign that was formed in late 2022 in response to growing concern over the loss of EGS at the SWAH.

For many local residents, this has meant long and potentially dangerous journeys to alternative hospitals, a situation SOAS says is unacceptable.

The group works closely with the community, gathering patient experiences, responding to health service consultations and organising public meetings to maintain pressure on decision-makers and keep local voices at the centre of the debate.