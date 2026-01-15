SOAS launch fundraiser to help cover legal costs

SAVE Our Acute Services (SOAS) has launched a Go Fund Me page to help cover costs of legal action they are taking against the Western Trust.

Solicitor Conor Sally, representing SOAS, served a pre-action protocol letter to the Trust on January 6.

The action cites admissions by Trust chairman Tom Frawley that there was no plan to restore the hospital’s existing acute surgical service.

Advertisement

The comments were made during questioning at a Stormont Health Committee meeting in November at the SWAH, contradicting previous assurances given during public consultations.

(SOAS) states on its GoFundMe page, “This campaign is run by the community, for the community. Until now, we have quietly relied on the generosity of a small number of supporters, but recent developments mean we now need to take our campaign to the next level.

“We are a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC), and every donation goes directly toward supporting our campaigning work.

“Your contribution helps us raise awareness, organise public meetings and community events, keep our information clear and up to date, gather patient stories and evidence, engage directly with decision-makers, and, if necessary, hold the Western Trust to account through a legal challenge.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has since clarified that any permanent removal of services cannot happen without his authorisation.

The pre-action protocol names the Department of Health, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Regulatory & Quality Improvement Authority, the Public Health Agency, and the Patient Client Council as interested or notice parties.