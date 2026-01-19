Shot falcon being cared for by Enniskillen rescue team

A PEREGRINE falcon that was shot and left with a broken leg in Strabane is now recovering after surgery.

The injured bird was discovered in a garden on Station Road, Strabane on the evening of Friday, January 9.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the peregrine had been shot and appealed to the public for help in identifying those responsible.

Peregrines are the fastest animals on Earth and can reach speeds of more than 200mph (322kmhr) when they dive on prey.

It is the UK’s biggest falcon and the RSPB says the peregrine population was at a low point in the 1960s due to human persecution and the impact of pesticides in the food chain.

After being taken to Parkview Vets, X-rays revealed the bird had suffered a broken leg caused by shotgun pellets lodged in its body. One pellet was found to have shattered the leg.

The falcon is now in the care of Dooletter Wildlife Rescue, Enniskillen which provided an update on social media. The charity said the bird’s leg has been pinned by a veterinary surgeon in Omagh and it is currently recuperating.

“The amazing Louise at Corry & O’Hare Vets has pinned its leg and it is back here with us to recover,” the rescue centre said.

“The offence has been reported to the PSNI.”

Shooting birds of prey is a serious wildlife crime and carries severe penalties. The PSNI has reiterated its appeal, urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them on 101.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “All wildlife crime very seriously – and we’re grateful to this member of the public for raising the alarm.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information about what may have happened to this protected bird.”