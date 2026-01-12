Several expensive items stolen during Kesh burglary

POLICE in Fermanagh are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Manoo Road area of Kesh.

The burglary occurred between between 4pm on Friday, January 9 and 5pm the following day.

A Honda quad, Honda generator, and an electric power washer were stolen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons within this area on Friday or Saturday, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1219 of the 10th January 2026 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”