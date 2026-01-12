+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSeveral expensive items stolen during Kesh burglary

Several expensive items stolen during Kesh burglary

Posted: 8:06 am January 12, 2026

POLICE in Fermanagh are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Manoo Road area of Kesh.

The burglary occurred between between 4pm on Friday, January 9 and 5pm the following day.

A Honda quad, Honda generator, and an electric power washer were stolen.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons within this area on Friday or Saturday, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1219 of the 10th January 2026 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

 

Related posts:

Police investigate report of a burglary in Enniskillen courtWoman fraudulently claimed over £33,000 in benefits Warning issued over counterfeit toys this Christmas
Posted: 8:06 am January 12, 2026
Top
Advertisement