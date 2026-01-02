SEFF’s touching tribute to the late Mervyn Johnston

The late Mervyn Johnston has been remembered as a genuinely decent human being, who was respected by many.

Many tributes were shared following the death of the respected Fermanagh motorsport figure.

Mr. Johnston passed away today (Thursday) surrounded by his family at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), following a short illness.

Formly of Tullyhommon, near Kesh, and it was also there where he operated his garage, M.J. Johnston.

Paying tribute Kenny Donaldson and team of SEFF, “We are deeply sorry to learn of the passing of Mervyn Johnston,. Mervyn was one of those larger than life personalities who refused to be cowed by terrorism.

“He had formerly served in the UDR CGC and ran his business on the Tullyhommon-Pettigo border. He and his family were subjected to numerous attacks by Provisional IRA terrorists who sought to remove the Johnston family name from the area.

“His tales of survival are legendary. The Johnston’s demonstrated steely determination and remained in the area with Mervyn building a business and reputation as a really gifted authority on motor cars including their refurbishment.

“We were blessed to have Mervyn and his family join events held in late August last when the daughters of Sgt Ronald Beckett (who was murdered at the site of his business, formerly the Post Office) were across from England to attend remembrance events and witness the unveiling of a plaque to their father.

“Mervyn was so attentive in how he engaged with Lisa and Lynne making them feel valued and special. We are also so pleased that Mervyn was able to share some words with us that evening reflecting on events back in 1973, his interview will be posted on the page tomorrow.

“They don’t make them like Mervyn these days, he was a genuinely decent human being, respected deeply by many people from near and far. Our thoughts and prayers are with his grieving family, who have had their earthly anchor taken away.”