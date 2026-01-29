Santander in Enniskillen set to close in May

Santander is set to close 44 branches, placing 291 jobs at risk. This includes the one in Enniskillen, which is due to close, May 12.

The move marks the latest round of closures by the Spanish-owned bank, which—like others on the high street—is scaling back its physical presence as more customers switch to online banking.

Last year, Santander announced plans to shut 95 branches, around a quarter of its network, affecting 750 staff.

Lloyds Bank has also said it will close more than 100 branches by March as part of a programme announced last year.

Announcing the latest closures, Santander said 96 per-cent of its transactions are now carried out digitally.

It added that where a branch is closing, a Santander representative will be available at a nearby banking hub or Santander Local—based in libraries and community centres—where customers can access support one day a week.