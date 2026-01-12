Sands’ memories recalled in national collection

A number of letters and writings from the late Bobby Sands, the former MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, have gone on public display across Ireland.

Award-winning journalist, Holly Lennon, has completed a major digital collection ‘Long Kesh Style’, which was recently named as winner of the

Digital Repository of Ireland (DRI) Community Archive Scheme.

The collection comprises of hundreds of letters, artifacts and materials from Long Kesh prison, with a strong focus on the late Bobby Sands and the prison protests between 1976 and 1981.

Mr Sands, who became the youngest ever MP when he was elected in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency in 1981, died on May 5 after 66 days on hunger strike, aged 27 years old.

The Belfast journalist felt it was important to collate all of the artifacts together, as the 45th anniversary of Mr Sands’ death approaches.

“The collection has evolved significantly since its inception,” Ms Lennon told The Irish News.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed – from those involved in the demolition of the prison to relatives of the Hunger Strikers.”

The Digital Repository of Ireland preserves photographs, documents, recordings, research data and historical records from Irish organisation.

Director of the Digital Repository of Ireland, Dr Lisa Griffith, said the display “offers vital insight” into that period of Ireland’s history.

“This collection of letters and artifacts from Long Kesh prisoners offers vital insight into the experiences of prisoners and their families during a crucial period of the Troubles.

“It highlights the hugely important work being done by community archivists across Ireland, and we are proud to play a small part in preserving these materials.”