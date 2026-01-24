Sadness in Lisnaskea at the death of Jim McCaffery

SHOCK waves have been sent through the Lisnaskea community as they mourn the late Jim McCaffrey. He has been remembered as a quiet, perfect gentleman and devoted brother.

Formerly of Sylvan Hill, Lisnaskea, he passed away suddenly last Wednesday (January 21).

A wave of tributes was paid to Mr McCaffrey on social media, where he was fondly remembered as a good neighbour and work colleague.

“Just the nicest man, a perfect gentleman,” one mourner said.

Another tribute read: “Sad to hear of Jim’s death. A lovely man. I have good memories of working with him in Unipork years ago.”

“Jim was a real gentleman and a very good neighbour to my parents. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” another mourner said.

“It’s such a shock. Jim was a quiet gentleman. May he rest in peace, and may your memories of him bring you comfort,” added another.

He is survived by his brothers, John (Mary) and Martin, and his sister, Geraldine McKiernan (John).

He was predeceased by his parents, Felix and Catherine, and his sister, Marie Hamilton (John), RIP.

Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed.