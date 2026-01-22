Report published following Enniskillen health event

A report has been published on the discussion of ‘Delivering Rural Health & Care in a New Ireland’ which took place in Enniskillen Westville Hotel on November 26.

It is part of Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland programme, with a number of events taken place across the county.

The discussion was opened by Philip McGuigan MLA, Sinn Féin Health spokesperson in the North and chair of the Assembly Committee on Health, and the main speaker was Uachtarán Mary Lou McDonald TD.

Pat Cullen MP chaired the meeting and the expert panel included Fr. Brian D’Arcy, writer and broadcaster, Paula Leonard, CEO of Alcohol Ireland and Denzil McDaniel, author and former editor of The Impartial Reporter.

Ms Cullen MP , “This report gives an overview of the recent conversation in Enniskillen which discussed the challenges faced by the people of Fermanagh and border regions in accessing health and care.

“It was a fantastic discussion which spanned many health-related issues, from all-Ireland cardiac services to the provision of autism services, cancer provision and suicide services and support.

“Health and care services in rural Fermanagh and across the border region are under enormous pressure. On this small island, we have two health systems and both are facing deep structural challenges.

“It makes no sense that, on an island of just over seven million people, we run two entirely separate health systems trying to solve the same problems.

“People want to talk about the future. About what a united Ireland could look like. And healthcare is one of the first places they go – because people understand that cooperation in health just makes sense.

“We want to see a health service which is public and universal, planned on an all-island basis, rooted in communities and which is safe, sustainable and world-class.

“The debate on Irish Unity is now centre stage. It is crucial that those of us who want a new Ireland also create the space for those who are opposed to it or those who have not made up their minds and who may be persuadable, to become part of the conversation on unity.”

The report can be accessed in English & Irish here: www.sinnfein.ie/futureofireland