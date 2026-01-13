Rally star McShea ready for a big year

Fermanagh’s first world rally champion has said the Craig Breen Foundation Prize will lead to “another incredibly exciting year” in motorsport, as his son continues to take the sport by storm.

Monea man Niall McShea wrote his name into the history books in Australia in 2004 when he held off Scottish hotshot Alister McRea on the final lap to win the prestigious world championship title.

His son, James (16), has now burst onto the motorsport scene, by winning the 2025 Irish Forest Rally Championship J1000 title.

Advertisement

The Letterkenny driver is now preparing to drive a Peugeot 208 R2 in the Connacht Yeats Ridge Forest Rally next month, having spent time at the John Haughland Winter Rally School in Norway and Sweney.

Ahead of the rally season, the Donegal star has picked up the Craig Breen Foundation Prize, which was set up in memory of the late Irish rally star, who lost his life in an accident at the Croatia Rally in 2023.

Fermanagh man Niall feels that the Craig Breen Foundation Prize will greatly benefit his son, as he aims for another successful season behind the wheel.

“James is very excited about it all. It is a great boost for him as he moves into a new class this year,” Niall told The Irish News.

“There is a bunch of new young fellas coming up through the ranks and that means it is going to be another incredibly exciting year.

“We are all hoping for big things.”

James, who has strong links to Fermanagh, said he’s excited for the upcoming motorsport season, as he aims for a strong start behind the wheel of his Peugeot 208 R2 car.

Advertisement

“To win the Craig Breen Foundation Prize means the absolute world to me,” James explained.

“I hope me, and all the junior drivers, were able to make Craig proud given everything he’s done for us all.

“No matter what the outcome, I will always be grateful for what Craig and his family have done for me and all the juniors.”