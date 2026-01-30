PSNI carry out road safety operations across District

PSNI have stepped up road safety enforcement across Fermanagh and Omagh this month following a number of serious and fatal collisions in the North.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “We have been carrying out a number of focused road safety operations across the District this month, most recently in border areas along with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

“Four people have already lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads in this the first month of 2026. That’s four families who are starting the new year without their loved ones.

“We want everyone using our roads to do so safely and legally. That means driving within the designated speed limit at all times, giving all of your attention to your driving and limiting distractions, putting your phone away whilst driving, wearing your seatbelt and never ever driving if you have been drinking or are under the influence of drugs.”