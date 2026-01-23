Probation for man following Enniskillen assault

AN Enniskillen man who was involved in a ‘very unsavoury incident’ which included assaulting an individual, causing criminal damage and disorderly behaviour has been sentenced to probation.

Francie Crumlish (19), of Rossorry Church Road in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 21) to face the charges relating to October 2025.

The court heard that Crumlish was travelling on an Ulster Bus towards the depot in Enniskillen when he began to ‘shout at passengers’ and ‘tried to start a fight’.

After stopping at the depot in Enniskillen, Crumlish was involved in a ‘fight with a man’, which included some damage being caused to the jacket of the individual.

The couple involved recognised that Crumlish was ‘under the influence’ and he was taken to the South West Acute Hospital by police, where he was later arrested when he was discharged.

His defence counsel recognised that it was a ‘very unsavoury incident’. They also recognised that Crumlish had previously appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on a number of youth matters.

The court heard that Crumlish now works on a Monday to Saturday and that has added some ‘structure’ to his day-to-day life.

District judge Alana McSorley told Crumlish that it was clear that ‘alcohol and drugs are a dangerous combination and they don’t agree with you’.

She recognised that Crumlish ‘expressed remorse’ and that he had worked well with probation in the past.

Judge McSorley sentenced to another six months in probation, while also paying £100 each in compensation to the two individuals involved.