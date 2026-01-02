Police appeal after boat stolen on Lough Erne

POLICE are investigating the theft of a boat from Muckross that occurred sometime between December 29 and January 1.

The boat is a 19 foot Burke ‘Anglers Fancy’ boat with a distinctive logo showing the same. It has recently had new gunwales fitted and was missing the rear seat platform.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If anyone comes into contact with this boat or is aware of its whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 830 of 1st January 2026.”