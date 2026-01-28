Plans to turn former restaurant into funeral home

PLANNING permission is being sought to transform a former restaurant in Irvinestown into a funeral home.

The Woodhill Hunting Lodge, which is located on the Enniskillen Road, has been closed for several years.

The owner of the building, local undertaker Marcus Madill, has lodged a planning application with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to turn the disused restaurant into a funeral home for ‘viewings and memorial services’.

A planning statement submitted with the application states the building has remained disused for a ‘significant period’ and now presents an ‘opportunity for beneficial reuse’.

“The proposal (for the new funeral home) seeks to deliver a sensitive, community-focused service within an existing commercial property, ensuring the long-term viability of the building and contributing positively to the local area.”

The planning statement said the building was ‘showing signs of underuse’.

“The surrounding area comprises a mix of residential and community uses, making it an appropriate location for a low-impact service such as a funeral home.

“The reuse of this existing structure avoids unnecessary new development and supports the LDP’s (Local Development Plan) emphasis on sustainable development, regeneration, and efficient use of land.

“This funeral home proposal will also provide a valuable community facility to meet local needs and accessibility with a large catchment area from Irvinestown, Ballinamallard and the surrounding areas

“Therefore the proposal is consistent with the LDP’s aim to enhance community well-being and ensure that settlements like Irvinestown retain essential services.”

The planning statement said the existing building layout would remain, with the large dining area repurposed to a service room, the lounge area as a greeting room and a waiting area as a proposed viewing room.

“The commercial kitchen facilities will be reduced to providing refreshments and light food in keeping with traditional wake requirements, with the existing toilets, staff rooms and office used as per their original purpose.

“No funeral preparation facilities are proposed on this site as the client’s existing funeral business provides this facility at premises in Enniskillen, therefore no new requirement for ventilation or chemical embalming procedures will be required.”

The application is now being considered by the council’s planning department.