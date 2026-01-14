Plans to breathe new life into former pub in Lisnaskea

THERE are plans to turn a former Lisnaskea pub into a chemists and apartments.

The Balfour Arms at Main Street has been closed for many years, but the building could be in line for a new future.

A planning application has been submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to redevelop the old pub into new premises for McDaid’s Pharmacy, which is currently based next door.

The plans would also see four apartments being built in the upper floors of the building.

The planning application has been lodged by the current owner of the building, Michael McDaid.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application states that McDaid’s Pharmacy is a long-established and respected local business that has served the Lisnaskea community for many years.

“The existing pharmacy premises have become constrained, and the opportunity has arisen to redevelop the former Balfour Arms site at 175 Main Street to create a purpose-built facility that will meet the needs of a modern pharmacy and provide additional housing within the town centre.

“The redevelopment will revitalise a key site in Lisnaskea, reinstating architectural quality and vibrancy to a building of local recognition while maintaining sensitivity to the surrounding conservation area.”

In relation to the Balfour Arms, the planning statement adds: “The existing building has been vacant for over a decade.

“Structural assessments confirm widespread deterioration, including roof failure, decayed floor structures, defective later extensions and loss of original architectural integrity.

“Its raised internal floor level, steep external steps, and high window cills create a physical and visual disconnect from the street, undermining pedestrian engagement and failing to meet modern accessibility standards.

“In its current state the building represents a negative contributor to the Conservation Area and hinders regeneration of this section of Main Street.”

The application to breathe new life into the former pub will now be considered by the council’s planning committee.