Pillar of Lisnaskea passes away on New Year’s Eve

The late Kathleen Breen (née McGrade) has been remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to whom she was fondly known as Nanny K.

She was deeply cherished by her family and community in Lisnaskea.

Formerly of Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Mrs Breen passed away peacefully in hospital on On new years eve, December 31, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Advertisement

Kathleen was highly regarded for her longstanding contribution to community life, particularly through the Lisnaskea Feis, Carrowshee Park, Sylvan Hill Community Association and Oak Healthy Living Centre.

Oak Healthy Living Centre paid tribute, “Kathleen served as a loyal and committed voluntary committee member, giving her time, energy and heart so selflessly.

“Her calm wisdom, generosity of spirit and tireless commitment will never be forgotten. She will be greatly missed and always remembered with gratitude and respect.”

Áine Murphy MLalso paid tribute, she said, “Kathleen gave so much to our community over the years, through her work with the Carrosyl Community Association and her long-standing involvement with Lisnaskea Feis.

“Kathleen’s contribution to community life was immeasurable, and her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Kathleen will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB this evening from 1pm until 7pm.

Her Funeral will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea 11am followed by burial in St Marys Cemetery, Maguiresbridge.