‘Optimistic change’ for leadership of UUP

IT IS understood Fermanagh woman Diana Armstrong MLA will be the next deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Ms Armstrong, who is the daughter of former UUP leader Harry West, announced she was standing for the position earlier this month.

It is now expected she will be officially ratified in to office on January 31, along with Jon Burrows MLA as leader, following the withdrawal of Robbie Butler from the race.

Bangor-born Mr Burrows, representative for North Antrim, is set to take the head chair of the party after Mike Nesbitt stood down at the start of the year.

The former police commander for Foyle was selected as a MLA last year and is the party’s education spokesperson.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Ms Armstrong is the party’s only female representative at

Stormont. She was co-opted to replace Tom Elliott as a MLA in Fermanagh and South Tyrone in September of 2024.

While Ms Armstrong did not wish to comment before the ratification, local councillor John McClaughry said that the new leadership was ‘exactly what grassroot voters want’.

“If it had came to a vote, Jon and Diana would have who I would have voted for anyways,” said Cllr McClaughry.

“I’ve worked under Jon when he was in Londonderry and I’ve worked with Diana, who is a complete people person.

He continued, “The message now is connecting with grassroot voters and engaging with our people outside of social media.

“I’m optimistic about this change; Jon is a new change of direction for the UUP and its something that voters that I have spoken to want.

“They like his style and thinking and I think it’ll be a good thing for the party,” said Cllr McClaughry.

“Some people have criticised Jon for being ‘right wing’ but I disagree – Jon is a people person and listens to the needs of his voters.

“So it’ll be interesting to see what all happens in the next coming months,” he said.