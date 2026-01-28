New plans for play provision in Derrylin area

PEOPLE living in the Derrylin area are being given a chance to have their say on play provision in the area.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council approved a new Play Park Strategy 2021-2030 in February 2021.

The strategy aims to guide the future provision, upgrade, development and sustainable management of play parks across the district.

Advertisement

The Derrylin Ward has been identified as a priority for improved facilities.

The council will hold a consultation event at Aughakillymaude Community Association Centre at 8pm on Tuesday, February 17.

Local people are encouraged to come along and make their views known to council officers.

“We are inviting residents in the Derrylin Ward area of the District to have their say on the future of play provision in the area as part of our Play Park Strategy,” said a council spokesperson.