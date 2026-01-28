+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeNewsCouncilNew plans for play provision in Derrylin area
File photo.

New plans for play provision in Derrylin area

Posted: 6:00 am January 28, 2026

PEOPLE living in the Derrylin area are being given a chance to have their say on play provision in the area.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council approved a new Play Park Strategy 2021-2030 in February 2021.

The strategy aims to guide the future provision, upgrade, development and sustainable management of play parks across the district.

Advertisement

The Derrylin Ward has been identified as a priority for improved facilities.

The council will hold a consultation event at Aughakillymaude Community Association Centre at 8pm on Tuesday, February 17.

Local people are encouraged to come along and make their views known to council officers.

“We are inviting residents in the Derrylin Ward area of the District to have their say on the future of play provision in the area as part of our Play Park Strategy,” said a council spokesperson.

Related posts:

New hope flooding issues in Pettigo could be tackled Council to host special meeting for rates decisions Fermanagh council facilities closed today due to storm
Posted: 6:00 am January 28, 2026
Top
Advertisement