New High Sheriff of Fermanagh appointed

New High Sheriff of Fermanagh appointed

Posted: 5:25 pm January 9, 2026

Alison Annan has been appointed as the new High Sheriff of County Fermanagh, taking on the ceremonial role for the coming year.

Ms Annan will follow the likes of Breda McGrenaghan, Catherine Irwin, Pat O’Doherty, Noelle McAlinden and Norman Coalter who have all been appointed as previous High Sheriffs’.

As High Sheriff, Alison will be invited to greet any member of the Royal Family or Head of State visiting the county, and to attend other functions by invitation.

