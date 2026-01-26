Much-needed £1,500 boost for Enniskillen cancer centre

CANCER Focus NI’s Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre in Enniskillen has received a £1,500 grant from Tesco.

The money, which has been given as part of the company’s Stronger Starts initiative, will be used to provide refreshments for visitors and patients at the centre.

Opened in June 2025, the nurse-led centre is Cancer Focus NI’s first Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre and offers free practical, emotional and social support to anyone impacted by cancer.

In just a few months, the Enniskillen centre has already supported more than 1,800 people from across the local community.

The funding helps ensure that everyone who visits is welcomed with a simple gesture of comfort.

“Every person who walks through our doors is greeted with a warm cup of tea or coffee, a scone or a biscuit, offering a moment of comfort during what can be a very challenging time,” explained Fundraising Officer Krystal Corrigan.

“Many of our service users are undergoing treatment, receiving emotional support, attending group sessions, or have just received a diagnosis.

“Something as small as a refreshment can make a big difference in helping people feel at ease and at home.”

The Enniskillen centre is staffed by two cancer information nurses and operates on a drop-in basis, with no appointment needed.

Visitors can also access counselling services, bra and swimwear fitting, prostate cancer and secondary cancer support groups – or simply stop by for a coffee and a chat with a cancer specialist.

The centre’s “meet and greet” team is made up of 25–30 volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of cancer through their own journey or that of a loved one.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco for this grant, and being selected by our local community in Enniskillen makes it even more meaningful,” Krystal added.

“Our aim is to offer a welcoming space for social connection, where people can take part, feel supported, and be part of a community where they are comfortable and understood.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities like Cancer Focus NI’s Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre in Enniskillen.

“Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”