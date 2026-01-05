Mooney’s men march on to Croker

Lisnaskea man Owen Mooney has helped guide St Brigid’s to the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final, where they’ll bid to win the provincial title for the second time in their history.

The Roscommon side now look forward to a Croke Park decider against Dingle from Kerry in a fortnight’s time, following their semi-final victory over Monaghan and Ulster champions Scotstown.

Mooney, who works as the Learning and Games Development Coordinator with Dublin GAA, is a coach with St Brigid’s, where he works with Anthony Cunningham and his management team.

The Lisnaskea man is a vastly experienced GAA coach, first plying his trade with Fermanagh GAA, where he offered his coaching expertise and skills in local schools.

Mooney’s love of GAA saw him travel to New York where he spent a number of years working as a Games Development Officer with Rockland GAA club.

He returned to Ireland to work as National Coach and Sport Development Coordinator for Special Olympics Ireland, before his appointment to Dublin GAA.

Getting the opportunity to work with St Brigid’s, who now chase their second All-Ireland Senior Club Championship title, having won the competition in 2013, is a dream come true for Mooney.

“This year, we won the league and we have been fortunate and extremely grateful for the lads they way they’ve been,” Mooney told the ‘Herald.

“We had two epic battles and then having the courageous, gutsy performance to get us over the line in the Connacht Final.

“My wife Ciara is our physio so there’s a bit of a family connection with Brigid’s now.”

St Brigid’s will face a huge challenge in the All-Ireland Final when they take on Kerry side Dingle.

Inspired by their captain Paul Geaney, the Munster Club Championship winners overturned a 10-point deficit against Dublin’s Ballyboden to force the game to extra-time, where they eventually prevailed.

The All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final will take place at Croke Park on Sunday, January 18.