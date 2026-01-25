+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Yasmin Carroll was last seen yesterday.

Missing girl last seen in Enniskillen yesterday

Posted: 4:40 pm January 25, 2026

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Yasmin Carroll who has been reported missing.

Yasmin has links to Fermanagh, Newtownstewart and Derry,

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Yasmin was last seen in the Enniskillen area at 2.40pm on Saturday 24th January.

“Yasmin is described as approximately 5 ‘ 2 “, of a slim build and has blonde hair. Yasmin was wearing a black/tan striped fleece and black leggings.

“If you have seen Yasmin or have any information about her whereabouts please contact police via 101 quoting reference 1567 of 24/01/26.”

