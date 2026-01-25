Missing girl last seen in Enniskillen yesterday

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Yasmin Carroll who has been reported missing.

Yasmin has links to Fermanagh, Newtownstewart and Derry,

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Yasmin was last seen in the Enniskillen area at 2.40pm on Saturday 24th January.

“Yasmin is described as approximately 5 ‘ 2 “, of a slim build and has blonde hair. Yasmin was wearing a black/tan striped fleece and black leggings.

“If you have seen Yasmin or have any information about her whereabouts please contact police via 101 quoting reference 1567 of 24/01/26.”