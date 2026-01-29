Mental Health injection recalled in NI

Mental Health Drug Recalled in NI Over Manufacturing Concerns.

A precautionary recall has been issued for a number of batches of a long-acting antipsychotic injection used by patients across Northern Ireland, health authorities have confirmed.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that specific batches of Paliperidone Mercury Pharma prolonged-release injections are being withdrawn as a Class 2 medicines recall, following concerns identified during a routine inspection of the manufacturing site.

The medicine, which is prescribed primarily for the treatment of schizophrenia and related mental health conditions, is administered as a long-acting injection and is used within community and hospital mental health services.

The MHRA has stressed that the recall is precautionary and relates to manufacturing standards rather than any confirmed safety issue with the medicine itself.

A review of safety data has not identified an increase in adverse reactions, and no specific