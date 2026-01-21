Fermanagh man McGovern appointed coach at Celtic FC

ENNISKILLEN man Michael McGovern is set to return to Celtic FC where he’ll be working as a goalkeeping coach at his former club.

McGovern, who joined Celtic in July 2001 from his boyhood club Enniskillen Town United, is set to work with the B Team and First Team.

The Fermanagh man will play a key role within Celtic, as well as providing a good voice of reason and experience for Celtic boss Martin O’Neill.

Advertisement

Enniskillen Town congratulated McGovern on his move, in a statement on social media.

“Everyone at Enniskillen Town United Football Club would like to congratulate former player Michael McGovern on his appointment as Goalkeeper Coach at Glasgow Celtic FC,” the club statement read.

“Michael’s journey from his time at Enniskillen Town United to joining one of Europe’s most iconic clubs not only as a player but now as a coach is a fantastic achievement and a real source of pride for everyone connected with our club.

“His dedication, professionalism, and knowledge of the game in his specialized position have always stood out, and we have no doubt he’ll be a great asset to Celtic.

“We wish Michael every success in this exciting next chapter of his brilliant career.”