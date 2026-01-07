Man in critical condition after crash in Augher

POLICE are appealing for information following a two-vehicle collision on the Annaghilla Road in Augher this morning.

Sergeant Fletcher said: “We received a report of a collision between a white Audi A4 and a yellow Renault lorry just before 8.10am.

“The driver of the Audi, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. At this time, it isn’t believed that the driver of the lorry has sustained serious injury.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at around the time that the collision occurred to contact us. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 177 07/01/26.

“The road was closed for a time but has since re-opened.”

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.