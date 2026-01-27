Man called judge a ‘dirty whore’ in Enniskillen court

A man refused bail at Enniskillen court on burglary and assault charges found himself in contempt of court after calling the judge a ‘dirty whore’.

Anthony Joseph Quinn (35) is accused of entering a house as a trespasser and stealing £150 and a quantity of medication as well as possessing cocaine, cannabis and the prescription-only drug Quetiapine. The offending is alleged to have occurred at Irish Street in Dungannon last Saturday, January 24.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

He explained the male occupant of the house told police two males entered his property and punched him in the face numerous times

Officers also listened to a voice note which appeared to refer to the assault and a demand for £300 by the end of January or there would be a further assault.

Quinn, who is from Bellavale Terrace in Coalisland, was arrested a short time later at his home where a search recovered a white powder suspected of being cocaine, cannabis and a blister pack of tablets.

He refused to engage in any with police during interview.

Opposing bail, the detective said, “I have been advised the victim in this matter is particularly vulnerable. In addition the defendant has a previous relevant record and over tome seven arrest warrants have been issued for him. There are five breaches of court orders on record and 33 counts relating to drugs.”

A defence solicitor said, “There’s a glaring omission of no charge of assault, which may be explained by the alleged victim being very well known to police and the courts. He is an unreliable witness, and I say that without fear of contradiction because he has a substantial criminal record.”

It was claimed a co-accused who has yet to be charged, had money stolen from him by the alleged victim.

The defence added while Quinn did not answer any questions he ‘emphatically stated he did not burgle or assault anyone’.

“He is absolutely certain the powder seized is not cocaine and will not test as such. He said there may have been cannabis residue but not of any quantity and his father is prescribed Quetiapine and may have left it behind.”

He suggested Quinn was a suitable candidate for bail with the appropriate conditions including exclusion from Dungannon.

District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail stating, “This defendant has previous relevant convictions and is no stranger to custody nor drug offending.”

At this Quinn said, “You’re a dirty whore, A dirty f***ing whore.”

Judge McSorley told the defence, “Take immediate instructions on this wilful insult and contempt of court. This is not the first time this defendant has offended me.”

Around an hour later the defence told the court he had reprimanded Quinn ‘for his behaviour which was completely intolerable’.

“He wishes to apologise and while it’s no excuse but by way of explanation, he was annoyed to be remanded in custody for offences he insists he is not guilty of.”

Convicting Quinn of contempt of court and jailing him for a week, Judge McSorley said, “There is indeed no excuse.”

He will appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on February 11.