Major support for defibrillator group

A COMMUNITY group in Derrygonnelly said they were “delighted” after they received a significant £14,000 grant to renew existing defibrillators and cabinets in the area.

The Sillees Defibrillator Support Group confirmed they had been awarded £14,000 through the National Lottery Community Fund, with the proceeds set to go towards providing potentially life-saving equipment.

“We’re delighted to announce that we have been awarded £14,000 through the National Lottery Community Fund,” a statement from the organisation read.

“This funding will enable the group to relocate one of their existing defibrillators from within the Derrygonnelly Community Centre to a new cabinet on an exterior wall near the centres entrance.

“It will also enable the group to replace the ageing defibrillator cabinets in Springfield, Monea and Churchill.”

Since its establishment in January 2012, the Sillees Defibrillator Support Group has made a number of major strides in the Derrygonnelly area, including the purchase of five emergency ready defibrillators.

They have also provided free basic CPR and defibrillator training to a number of residents in the community.

There are seven defibrillators located at Boho Community Centre, The Methodist Hall in Springfield, The Reade Hall in Monea, Derrygonnelly Community Centre and The Band Room at Churchill.

A new cabinet and defibrillator has also been established at the entrance to Blaney Caravan Park on the Shore Road. The group also have a loan defibrillator that is available for local events free of charge.

The Sillees Defibrillator Support Group is also planning to “continue providing up to date life-saving” support and advice to the community.

“Once all new cabinets are installed, the lottery funding will allow the group to renew their existing ageing Zoll defibrillators with the latest version along with a new training unit,” the statement added.

“Throughout 2026 the group will host CPR and defibrillator training sessions alongside health and wellness days.

“The Sillees Defibrillator Support Group committee would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund for this wonderful opportunity to allow the group to continue providing up to date life-saving defibrillators and training.”