Major retailer reports annual sales growth

A LEADING retailer, which works out of the recently sold Erneside Shopping Centre in Enniskillen, is expecting that its full-year profits will be in the region of £1.15 billion.

Fashion retail chain Next, which has a reported 700 stores across the world, enjoyed a strong year of business, with its full price sales for nine weeks up to December 27 rising by 10.6 per-cent.

The festive period was again fruitful for Next, with the retain chain reporting that its full-price sales increased by 5.9 per-cent. Its international revenues also rose by 38.3 per-cent.

However, Next has made it clear that its predicting its sales in the UK could reduce over the next few months. It claims the unemployment rate could be a key factor in the weakening of the jobs market.

In the three months up to October 2025, the Office for National Statistics confirmed the rate of employment currently stands at 5.1 per-cent.

It’s a sharp rise from 4.3 per-cent, which was recorded 12 months ago. The report also revealed that the number of unemployed 18 to 24 year-olds rose by 85,000 in the three months to October.

It was the biggest rise since November 2022, in worrying news for the economy in the North and in the UK.

Locally, it was confirmed that the Erneside Shopping Centre, where the Next store is located in Enniskillen, has changed hands in a reported £12.4 million deal.

According to Savills, the purchaser is Muntermellan Ltd and the shareholders are also the owners at Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park in Craigavon.

Erneside Shopping Centre was sold on behalf of Fixed Charge Receivers Jemma McAndrew and Matthew Nagle of Savills.

Head of Savills Northern Ireland, Ben Turtle, feels that the purchase will greatly benefit the shopping centre in Enniskillen.

“Erneside Shopping Centre represents a rare opportunity to acquire a dominant, regionally important retail asset,” explained Mr Turtle.

“The centre underpins the retail offer in Enniskillen, supported by a strong anchor lineup, a broad convenience and comparison retail mix, and a loyal catchment that extends well beyond the immediate town.”