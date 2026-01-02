Local sanctuary already dealing with abandoned puppies

LESS than a week since Christmas, local animal rescues and sanctuaries are bracing themselves for a flood of calls.

The Hulabloo Sanctuary based in Tamlaght is already feeling the impact.

They have received enquiries from people wishing to surrender dogs and puppies that were bought as festive gifts

Owner Jules Feist said, “The next few weeks are going to be totally brutal. Everyone in rescue is preparing for it. Just waiting.”

Jules explained her sanctuary normally focused on older dogs, end-of-life care, and those with behavioural issues that cannot easily be rehomed.

Yet even her facility, which doesn’t typically take in adoptable pets, is receiving requests.

“We specialise in older dogs and end-of-life care and behaviour issues, dogs that can’t be rehomed, we are the end of their line,” she said.

“But we too are already getting requests since Christmas from people wanting to surrender their dogs.”

Jules questioned the ethics of puppy breeding and the casual way some people treat animals.

“There really needs to be a serious crackdown on careless puppy breeding and people getting away with treating these, and all animals, so badly,” she said.

Last Sunday, only days after Christmas, Jules received the first of what she expects will be many such calls.

Puppies, likely intended for Christmas sale, had been abandoned when there were no buyers.

“On Sunday evening, we were told about abandoned puppies found in Gortin Glen Forest” she said.

“At the time, we knew there were five, but had no idea of their breed, age, or condition.

“It’s heartbreaking to think anyone could abandon animals like this, in a remote place, on a freezing night, without a second thought.

“If they hadn’t been found, they could easily have perished alone in the cold and dark.

“Thankfully, they stayed together, huddling for warmth and were lucky enough to be discovered.”

The rescued puppies were in poor condition with bellies full of worms but they have since received treatment Erne Veterinary in Enniskillen.

“They are now safe,” Jules said. “We will be looking for loving homes once all their vet care is complete.”