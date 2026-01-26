Lisnaskea school seeks permission for new classrooms

A Lisnaskea school is seeking to install two new classrooms and a science lab.

St Kevin’s College has applied for planning permission from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for the new plans.

It would involve two new modular classroom units, along with the new modular science lab.

If granted planned permission, the new education facilities would be an important boost for the school’s continued development.

In a supporting statement submitted with the planning application, a representative for the school said: “The proposal directly responds to an established requirement for additional educational accommodation to support the local population and enhance the delivery of community-based services.

“The scale and form of the modular classroom units have been carefully considered to ensure they are proportionate to the needs of the local community and appropriate to the site context.

“The design, layout, and overall appearance of the development respect the character of the location and integrate sensitively within the established educational setting.”

The application is now being considered by the council’s planning department.