Kinawley man’s new book celebrates local characters

A KINAWLEY man has released a new book in the hope of preserving local history and heritage as well as showcasing the ‘unique pattern for survival’ of many people in rural Fermanagh.

Patrick McArdle, a local author who has published works in the past, has confirmed the release of ‘The Tongs By The Fire’, which has gone down a treat with residents in Kinawley and throughout the county.

The book contains local folklore, amusing characters from the past and a number of short stories which recalls a rich history and heritage of the rural area in Fermanagh.

Dedicating the book to the various history groups in Kinawley and Killesher, Patrick was keen to recall some of Fermanagh’s ‘bygone days’ in print.

“In days gone by, our home would have been a noted ceilidhing house. As a young lad, I didn’t fully realise how important the stories, the songs, the music and the banter was,” Patrick told the ‘Herald.

“I didn’t fully appreciate the characters and their talent, which looking back now was just magic.

“Unfortunately, with the passing of time, so too did their stories, their songs and their music, particularly their songs, as the locals didn’t know how to write sheet music back then.

“Those times were tough and with little resources in money and material, the people formed a unique pattern for survival. They made each of us who we are today.”

‘The Tongs By The Fire’ is available at most retail outlets in Kinawley and Killesher, for £10 per copy.