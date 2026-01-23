John from Roslea connects past with present in new book

FORMER councillor John McCluskey said one of the aims behind his new book was to ‘help people ask the important questions’ about how Ireland’s past has shaped their lives.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to Brian’s Bar in Roslea on Friday (January 30) for the launch of ‘Campaigner: Connecting the past with the present’, a book which has been penned by the local Republican.

In the 114-page book, which was printed this month, Mr McCluskey recalls some of the key moments of his life, including his early years in Fermanagh, time spent in English prisons and his return to the county.

Mr McCluskey recalls how growing up in Roslea, on the border, his life and the lives of his family were severely impacted by troubles and a lack of economic opportunity.

He moved to England in his teens to find work and it was there that he became acquainted with members of the Republican movement. Mr McCluskey was sentenced to 10 years in prison in England.

Following his return to Fermanagh in 1984, Mr McClusky linked up with Sinn Féin. He represented his county as an Independent councillor, following his split from the party following the Good Friday Agreement.

Through the pages of his new book, the Roslea man talks about the important moments of his life, as well as the need for improvements to local GP services and the healthcare system in Fermanagh.

Mr McCluskey hopes the collection of his memories and experiences will help local residents ‘ask questions’ about their history and heritage.

“My overall approach in doing this will be to focus on the politics of this island called Ireland. There is a lot more to politics than just party politics,” explained Mr McCluskey.

“Politics, in its wider sense, consists of political, social and cultural matters.

“As far as I am concerned, the most important thing of all is how, and to what extent, we exercise and embrace ‘participatory democracy’.

“Each individual in their community should have the opportunity to take part in and ask questions about how they are ruled.”