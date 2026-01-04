Irvinestown student receives scholarship award

A FERMANAGH student is among three from the South West College to be awarded prestigious Community Scholarships, worth a combined total of £31,200, to cover full-time tuition fees for all three years of their study.

The scholarships awarded to Danielle Denley, from Irvinestown, and Connor McCusker and Luke Mimnagh, both from Omagh, form part of SWC’s ongoing commitment to widening access and participation in Higher Education for students from local feeder schools and the college.

Covering full tuition fees over three years, the awards will support Connor, Luke and Danielle as they complete their Foundation Degree and Degree-level studies, removing a significant financial barrier and helping them to focus fully on their academic goals.

Danielle has been awarded a scholarship to study The Open University Foundation Degree in Visual Media Arts and on successful completion, will progress to the one-year Open University BA (Hons) Visual Media Arts Top-up programme.

“SWC’s creative and supportive environment made it my first choice,” she said.

“Being able to stay at home and gain my degree locally, with the added support of this scholarship, has taken away the worry of student debt and opened up exciting opportunities for my future.”

Connor and Luke will study the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Computing. Upon successful completion of this programme, they will progress to the one-year Open University BSc (Hons) Computing Science Top-up programme.

They both also noted the funding would greatly reduce their financial burden and help them concentrate on their studies.

Celine McCartan, SWC principal and chief executive, praised the scholarship recipients and reaffirmed the college’s dedication to supporting students in higher education.

“This financial support will empower students like Connor, Luke, and Danielle to pursue their ambitions and succeed in their studies, free from the financial burden of tuition fees,” she added.

l For more information on higher education courses or scholarship opportunities at South West College, visit www.swc.ac.uk.