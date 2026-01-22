Irvinestown mourns ‘one in a million’ Angela Maguire

THE LATE Angela Maguire (née McElholm) has been remembered as someone who was ‘one in a million’ and someone who brought laughter to those around her, as the Irvinestown community mourns the death of the devoted grandmother.

Formerly of Main Street, Irvinestown, she passed away peacefully at her late residence last Wednesday (January 21).

A wave of tributes was paid to Ms Maguire on social media, where she was fondly remembered for her humour and for being a true lady.

“Ah, I am so sorry about Angela’s passing. We go back a long time. She was a lady, and we had a lot of banter between us,” one mourner said.

Another tribute read: “May your gentle soul rest in peace, Angela. You were one in a million.”

“Angela was a true lady. Some great memories of her. May she now rest in peace,” another mourner said.

“An honour to have been part of both your mum and dad’s journey. You all did your mum so proud,” added another mourner.

She is survived by her sons Edward, Claude (Jenny), Austin (Cara), Damien (Joanne), and Ross (Paula), and her daughter Claire (Michael Kerrigan).

She is also survived by her grandsons Carl, Charlie, Finn, Eddie, Danny, and James, and her granddaughters Jessica, Emily, Anna, and Claudia.

She was predeceased by her husband, Claude R.I.P.

Following her Requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, she will be interred in the adjoining Cemetery.