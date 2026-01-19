Irvinestown mourns loss of ‘true gentleman’ Martin

THE LATE Martin McGuigan has been remembered as a ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’ as the Irvinestown community mourns the death of the much-loved community man.

Formerly of Townhill Park, Irvinestown, he passed away on Saturday, January 17, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr McGuigan was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. He was also heavily involved in Irvinestown GAA. They released a statement in his memory that read,

“It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the passing of our former player and coach, Martin McGuigan RIP.

“Martin was the joint coach of a very successful U16 team with Niall Courtney and assistant coach with John Dolan in 1999 and 2000 respectively, when they won back-to-back League A and Championship doubles.

“We extend our sympathies to Martin’s wife, Nuala, and his children; Conor, our PRO and Youth Coach, Rhona & Ryan, past players; his daughter-in-law Claire, club member; and to his grandchildren Rhea, Ruby and Rory, youth players.”

A wave of tributes were also paid to Mr McGuigan online, remembering his kind and friendly nature.

One tribute read, “Martin had time to chat with everyone, a gentleman.”

“Martin was a great neighbour, always a friendly word. I’ll miss him in the park. Thinking of you all at this time,” another mourner said.

A tribute read, “Such heartbreaking news. Martin was one of life’s true gentlemen. He always had time for a chat and a reminisce. Such a kind soul.”

“Martin, a true gentleman, one of the best. Never a day would go by that you wouldn’t say hello and ask how everyone was,” another mourner said.

He is survived by his wife Nuala (McCann), his daughter Rhona (Shane), and sons Conor (Claire) and Ryan (Erin). His grandsons Adam, Rory, Angus and Oisin, and his granddaughters Sarah, Rhea and Ruby.

Following his Requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.