Irish unity group to engage with unionist organisation

A NEW group set up by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to explore the benefits of Irish unity is to extend an invitation to meet a unionist research group.

The Irish Unity Working Group is seeking to carry out research, events and engagement in relation to the role that could be played by local government organisations, including the council, in preparing for a united Ireland.

They have already received email correspondence from the Fermanagh Unionist Research, who are now to be invited to meet with the working group.

The issue was due to be discussed at a meeting of the Council’s Policy and Resources committee last night (Tuesday) when a report was brought forward.

In a report, the Chief Executive, Alison McCullagh, said that they would now be proceeding to commission research on the role of Local Government in preparing for a new Ireland.

“It will include a comparative analysis of the respective roles and responsibilities of local authorities across the island of Ireland an an identification of what additional functions may be required to maximise the potential of local government,” she said.

“The research should reference other jurisdictions which have prepared for constitutional change and identify potential models and best practice for citizen engagement.

“A specific assessment of the opportunities and challenges for the Fermanagh and Omagh District should be included within the research.”

Plans are also being put in place to convene a political panel discussion on preparing for Irish unity. This would involve contributions from each of the political parties in Stormont and Dail Eireann and is currently being tentatively planned for autumn 2026.

Work is also being completed to compile a list of all the cross-border partnerships, groups and projects with which the Council has been involved since its formation in 2015.