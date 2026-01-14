Inquest into Fermanagh teenager’s death adjourned

THE inquest into the death of Fermanagh teenager Katie Donnelly has been adjourned.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, January 15), at Laganside Court, but it will not now begin until April.

The full hearing is due to take place some time afterwards.

Katie, from Ederney, died suddenly on September 14, 2022 at just 18-years-old, while being treated as an inpatient at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh.

In October, a preliminary hearing was held at Laganside Courthouse, where Coroner Maria Dougan ordered the inquest resume in January of this year.