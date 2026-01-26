Holocaust memorial event in Enniskillen tonight

A special event will be held in Enniskillen this evening to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event takes place from 7pm to 9pm at The Workhouse.

The theme, ‘Bridging Generations’, will be reflected in a talk by Seymour Kelly from Generation 2 Generation, who will share the story of his mother, Lushka Kelly.

She was born in a small village in Poland in 1923. She was the middle one of five children.

The Nazis occupied her village in 1939 and she and her sisters and brother were separated from her parents and youngest brother, who were sent to extermination camps.

After the war Lushka and her sisters returned to Poland, where she was reunited with her surviving brother.

Everyone is welcome to come along to this evening’s event.