Debate over Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s Unity Group

Legality and impartiality issues have been raised at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s proposed Irish Unity Working Group.

Last night (Tuesday) a heated debate was heard over the council’s proposed terms of the new group.

The terms of reference for the group were proposed and seconded at the Policy and Resources Committee, which included proposed research projects, public events and engagements.

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Councillor Mark Ovens opened the debate and said, “…what does bother me is the fact that this council is putting £20k of ratepayers money into what is an overtly political group. I read this report and I was actually more concerned after than I was before.

Cllr Ovens said the reports use of language, including ‘preparing for a new Ireland’ and ‘constitutional change’, mounted to the council taking a ‘political stance’.

“I’m going to be completely honest Chair, I think there has been a line crossed tonight – a very serious line – which calls into question a number of things.

“Particularly the impartiality of the FODC as an organisation,” said Cllr Ovens.

“… This council should not be adopting what is clearly a leaning or overt political stance.”

Alliance councillor Eddie Roofe added, “…even the name ‘Irish Unity Group’ brings this down one avenue. Is there a risk that the report we are looking at shows a pre-determined outcome and is that reducing the legality of where we are going with that route … if there is a stance on that front?”

Sinn Féin Councillor Ann-Marie Donnelly accused unionist politicians of making the argument ‘one sided’, noting that all parties were invited to take part in the unity working group.

“The decision of Irish unity will be the decision of the Irish people north and south. So having a working group won’t impact on that – this is about having a discussion so I don’t know what’s to fear from discussing what are the out comings of potential Irish unity.

She added, “Do the unionist parties want us to go down the same road as they did with Brexit and end up in a hole, leaving everything a mess?”

“I think this is an opportunity to discuss the impacts and the potential for the future.”

FODC Chief Executive Alison McCullagh, explained to the chamber, “The terms put before you are ultimately up to the council to approve and there’s an opportunity then for those to be refined or amended.”

“It was agreed previously the council would nominate 15 members to the group and at the time of writing the UUP, DUP and Alliance Party have declined to nominate – however as members stated the invitation would remain open.”

With dissent noted against the motion a chamber vote was taken, in which 11 councillors voted for the motion, five voted against, and one councillor abstained.