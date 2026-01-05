Harry and George Boutique to close store after 12 years

After twelve years as a familiar presence on Enniskillen’s retail scene, Harry and George Boutique has announced it will close its doors in early 2026.

Founded by long-time friends Edel Liggett and Sabrina Gamble, the independent store grew from a shared love of fashion into a much-loved local business, earning loyal customers and strong community support over more than a decade.

“After much thought and every possible effort, we have decided to close our store in early 2026,” the owners shared on social media.

Advertisement

“While we explored several options, we were unable to secure a premises that aligned with the new direction, ideas, and vision we had planned for the future.

“This was never an easy choice. Our store was founded out of a long standing friendship and a mutual love of fashion and our business grew into something we are deeply proud of.”

They added that none of this would have been possible without their customers support.

“Every visit, conversation, and shared moment has meant more than you will ever know,” they said.

“To our team members, your contribution has been invaluable. Your dedication ad loyalty will never be forgotten. Thank you for your passion, kindness and commitment to our business, and for the friendships we’ve made along the way.

“Though this chapter is coming to an end, the gratitude we feel will stay with us forever. Thank you for being part of our story. With heartfel thanks, Edel and Sabrina.”

An outpouring of support soon followed, with fellow local businesses sharing messages of sympathy and appreciation after the news was announced.

Advertisement

“We are very sorry to hear this news , you have been a huge part of Enniskillen retail life and you will be sorely missed. Good luck for the future and thank you,” Mercers Jewellers said.

Erne Pharmacy said they were so sorry to hear that the shop had decided to close its doors.

“A beautiful shop, beautiful clothes and always a genuine warmth, something unique to locally run independent business. It was just lovely to have somewhere to shop for something special. Always lovely to have a chat. You had done an amazing job creating the business. A massive loss to our town,” a spokesperson from Erne Pharmacy said.

Charlie’s Bar added, “Absolutely gutted to read this, Edel – loved your store! Will really miss it on the High Street. All the best for the next chapter. No doubt a very difficult decision to make.”